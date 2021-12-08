Wine industry's VinPro 'frustrated' by court's liquor ban application dismissal

Non-profit organisation VinPro represents close to 2,600 wine producers, cellars and industry stakeholders.

CAPE TOWN - Wine industry body VinPro said on Wednesday it was disappointed with the Cape High Court dismissing an application challenging liquor bans in the country.

The non-profit organisation represents close to 2,600 wine producers, cellars and industry stakeholders. The matter was heard in August.

VinPro told Eyewitness News the three points argued during its court case included the structure of government, an interim application asking to take evidence regarding the third wave into account, as well as the issue of mootness since the ban was partially lifted at the time.

The body said the court refused VinPro's application to introduce new evidence and found the application as moot, as the regulations have since changed. It also dismissed the structure of government's argument and determined that each party should be liable for its own legal costs.

VinPro's Rico Basson said thee organisation was discontented with what it called government's blunt approach and unwillingness to consult on the matter of alcohol bans during the last two years when the country was fighting the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"[We are] frustrated with the court and legal proceedings over the past eight months. Notwithstanding timeous submissions, we were at the mercy of a legal process over which we had no control. The court repeatedly unilaterally postponed the hearing dates or reserved judgment until after the restrictions on liquor sales had been lifted."

He said VinPro was considering whether to apply for leave to appeal the ruling. If successful, it will likely only be heard in the second half of next year.