'We need to see prosecutions' - MPs losing patience with NPA's Batohi

Batohi was put on the spot on Wednesday facing members of the Justice Portfolio Committee to discuss progress in prosecutions.

CAPE TOWN - MPs said they have run out of patience with National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi.

Batohi was also quizzed about the resignation of Advocate Hermione Cronje.

Members of Parliament’s Justice Committee wanted answers from Batohi about progress in prosecuting corruption.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said the public and the committee have lost patience.

"We need to see results. We need to see people in court. We need to see prosecutions happening. We need to see people going to jail. It's as simple as that and I know that the National Director understands that how she gets there is unfortunately her job," Breytenbach said.

Batohi said they had to resist succumbing to the pressure as this could lead to mistakes when prosecuting.

Batohi said: "We've got to act with a sense of urgency which is what we are doing. We cannot respond to pressure because that is when we make mistakes and we cannot afford to make mistakes in the current climate."

She has told the committee that there’s no crisis at the NPA following Cronje's resignation.