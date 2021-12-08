'Unfair to blame NPA for lack of progress' - Batohi defends her performance

This was after MPs expressed frustration at a lack of progress in prosecutions for corruption as well as apartheid era atrocities.

CAPE TOWN - National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has been forced to defend her performance while appearing in Parliament on Wednesday.

Batohi and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola appeared before Parliament’s Justice Committee to give feedback after the resignation of Hermione Cronje.

Shamila Batohi said it is unfair to blame her and the National Prosecuting Authority under her leadership for the lack of progress in prosecuting apartheid era crimes.

"We are at this point moving forward, there’s definitely a focus. But I think when you go backwards and look at why were these cases not dealt with, then it’s unfair to put everything and ask the NPA to answer why have these cases not been brought to book."

On prosecuting grand corruption, Batohi said a lot of those implicated in state capture like the Guptas, have fled the country.

Batohi said the NPA can’t cave into the pressure and have to be thorough in their approach.

On Advocate Hermione Cronje’s resignation, Batohi said a lot of factors were at play, but would not give details.

"Advocates Cronje’s resignation and the Exco’s decision to approve is a culmination of many, many factors and I’m not going to discuss this in Parliament."