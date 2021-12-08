Tourism industry hopes Ramaphosa won’t consider interprovincial travel bans

The tourism sector has been affected by bans imposed by multiple countries on South Africa due to the discovery of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

JOHANNESBURG - Amid a year of lockdown restrictions, load shedding, retrenchments, fuel price hikes and increasing rates and tax bills, the South African tourism industry is hoping President Cyril Ramaphosa won't consider any interprovincial travel bans.

Although Ramaphosa has slammed the western countries for shutting South Africa out during this peak season, there are concerns over what decision the coronavirus command council will make regarding further lockdown restrictions this festive season.

Mpho Mbuli is the general manager at Tourism KwaZulu-Natal and she's encouraging locals to visit the south coast.

“The one thing COVID has taught us is that family is very important and we can therefore take this time to explore our beautiful country and why not come visit us at KwaZulu-Natal because we have it all.”

Meanwhile, Marcel von Aulock, CEO of Tsogo Sun Hotels is hoping Joburg residents will consider a "staycation" this year.

“We’ve got quite a lot of demands going up at the moment, particularly in Durban, and Cape Town is also starting to pick up.”