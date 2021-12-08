The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On ewn.co.za this morning, opposition parties have welcomed the decision by the National Assembly not to pass the 18th constitutional amendment bill to allow for land expropriation without compensation. The African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday failed to garner enough votes to pass the bill, which would have resulted in the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation. Almost all opposition parties voted against the amendment bringing an end to a prolonged four-year process that divided parties and society.

Sixteen Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members will be punished for a 2019 incident that saw them storm the podium where Pravin Gordhan was making his budget speech. Opposition lawmakers rushed to protect the minister from the advancing red berets who were later removed from the chamber. Parliament's powers and privileges committee found the EFF MPs guilty of being in contempt of parliament, a serious charge.

Economists say the effects of the Omicron variant and the ability of business to rebuild will be the determining factor of South Africa's economic growth in the final quarter of this year. The economy shrunk by 1.5 percent in the third quarter after growing in four consecutive quarters. These numbers factored in the July unrest when economic activity took a serious knock.

The ANC in Gauteng has conceded that the voters were expected to reject it ahead of the polls as anger intensified over the delivery of basic services including electricity. The party says it failed to provide adequate leadership – leading to the bloodbath at the local government elections last month. This is part of observations the provincial executive committee made at its weekend meeting as it assessed its performance in the municipal elections

Australia will not send officials to February's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday, joining a US diplomatic boycott of the Games. Canberra's decision comes amid "disagreement" with China over a slew of issues that have plunged relations into the most serious crisis since the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989. Morrison also cited human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Beijing's freeze on ministerial contact with Australia.

Tokyo will move to recognise same-sex partnerships, its governor said, becoming the largest city in Japan to do so, as activists push for national recognition. Japan is the only nation of the Group of Seven countries that does not recognise same-sex unions, and its constitution stipulates that "marriage shall be only with the mutual consent of both sexes". But in recent years, local authorities across the country have made their own moves to recognise same-sex partnerships, and activists have filed lawsuits hoping to push the national government to reverse course.

Dozens of people suspected of committing crimes against humanity remain at large in the Central African Republic, where rebel and government forces are locked in low-level fighting, Amnesty International said on Wednesday. The rights group said that only one person, suspected of involvement in a 2018 massacre of at least 112 civilians, has been arrested out of 25 named in warrants issued by the country's Special Criminal Court (SCC), which tries rights cases. Hassan Bouba Ali, a former rebel chief accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity, was arrested then released "a few days later, without any judicial authorisation", Amnesty said in a statement.