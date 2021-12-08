Struggle stalwart Ebrahim's wife remembers him as a caring husband, father

Shannon Davies Ebrahim paid tribute to her late husband during a special provincial official funeral, which was held at the Westpark Cemetery, a day after Ebrahim's passing in line with Islamic rites.

JOHANNESBURG - The wife of the late International Relations Deputy Minister Ebrahim Ebrahim on Tuesday said she was fortunate to have been married to her hero.

Shannon Davies Ebrahim paid tribute to her late husband during a special provincial official funeral, which was held at the Westpark Cemetery, a day after Ebrahim's passing in line with Islamic rites.

Speakers, who included Gauteng Premier David Makhura, described the liberation icon as humble, knowledgeable and kind.

Ebrahim lost his battle with lung cancer on Monday.

Shannon said the late ANC stalwart loved his movement, its values and ideals to the very end.

“Rest in peace, Ebi. The love of my life. He will fight for the ANC until he could breathe no more, because he so strongly believed in the values the ANC is supposed to stand for.”

Shannon has described her late husband as a caring father who loved his children but still found time even in his old age to continue working.

She said with all his credentials and titles, Ebi remained simple and understated. She has announced a memoir of his life will be published in March next year.