SA’s COVID death toll breaches 90k mark

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has recorded 90,002 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has surpassed the 90,000 grim mark of coronavirus related deaths.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has recorded 90,002 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The latest fatalities show that 27 people succumbed to the virus.

The country has also recorded 13,143 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours.