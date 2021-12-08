Go

SA’s COVID death toll breaches 90k mark

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has recorded 90,002 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Patients are seen lying on hospital beds inside a temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has surpassed the 90,000 grim mark of coronavirus related deaths.

The latest fatalities show that 27 people succumbed to the virus.

The country has also recorded 13,143 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours.

