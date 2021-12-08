SA’s COVID death toll breaches 90k mark
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has recorded 90,002 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has surpassed the 90,000 grim mark of coronavirus related deaths.
The latest fatalities show that 27 people succumbed to the virus.
The country has also recorded 13,143 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 051 222 with 13 143 new cases reported. Today 27 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 90 002 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 864 648 with a recovery rate of 93,9% pic.twitter.com/ZUJn68lLDIDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) December 7, 2021