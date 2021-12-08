SA Bureau of Standards will work with suppliers to ensure sanitisers are tested

This follows a Pretoria University study that found some off-the-shelf hand sanitisers used by the public in and around Tshwane are substandard.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) said it would work with suppliers and retailers to ensure hand sanitiser products are tested and certified.

The SABS has however stressed it’s not a regulator.

The bureau said it is willing to work with the national regulator for compulsory specifications and South African health products regulatory authority, South African National Standards (SANS), to obtain further details on regulations and mandatory compliance.

SABS officials said they are aware there are untested products in the market and the only way to ensure conformance with SANS 490 is to have the products tested and certified.

The SANS 490 includes guidelines that specify the requirements for all alcohol-based hand sanitisers and hand rubs in the form of liquids, gels, foams, and aerosols.