Restaurant Association: Industry won't survive stricter lockdown measures

President Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting the National Coronavirus Command Council to consider whether tighter restrictions are required.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet met on Wednesday and lockdown regulations were on the agenda.

In the last 24 hour reporting cycle, another 13,000 people tested positive and the nation surpassed 90,000 COVID deaths.

The Restaurant Association's Wendy Alberts said a harsher lockdown will be the final nail in the coffin for many businesses.

"We've been very patient for a long time, we've been very accommodating, we've ticked all the boxes in terms of delivering health and safety. The international impact and the market that came to a complete standstill certainly decimated the restaurant industry for those in the trade and we cannot have any kind of local restrictions; it would be a complete bloodbath for us," said Alberts.