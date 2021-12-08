Ramaphosa confronted with discussions around mandatory jabs as he returns to SA

It’s understood that he landed in the early hours of Wednesday morning and is set to "walk straight into a Cabinet meeting".

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to be confronted with contentious discussions around COVID-19 and mandatory vaccines when he returns from his West African tour.

He left the country just as the new Omicron COVID-19 variant infections spiked and multiple nations slapped travel bans on South Africa.

Ramaphosa has told reporters in Senegal he still needed to meet with the national coronavirus command council before they could make recommendations to Cabinet regarding any response to the new fast spreading Omicron variant.

The health department's acting director general Nicholas Crisp said the president would want to get feedback from the task team set up to look at making vaccinations mandatory.

“At the last coronavirus command council, the president said he would like to get feedback in about a week. And he’s been out of the country for most of that time, so we expect that he is going to want that feedback.”

Before any decision can be taken or announced to the public, the president still has to meet with a number of people to weigh up the options.