PSC says lifestyle audits will ensure integrity in public administration

The commission announced on Tuesday that government had finalised plans and will be implementing lifestyle audits for public servants from February next year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Service Commission (PSC) said it would be the first to undertake lifestyle audits of all its commissioners and employees to lead by example.

It released its quarterly pulse of the public service report for July to September 2021 on Tuesday.

It said the audits had been implemented to ensure the living standards of government employees were consistent with their declared financial income.

Over 40 ethics officers were trained earlier this year in risk-based verification of financial disclosures.

The commission said audits were a critical management tool in identifying public servants who had extravagant lifestyles.