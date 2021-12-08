Police still searching for Mooinooi hitmen after wife sentenced for murder

Helen Mashaba confessed to hiring two gunmen to kill her husband in October last year after several prior attempts to end his life.

JOHANNESBURG - North West police are still searching for two hitmen after a Mooinooi woman was handed a life sentence in the High Court in Pretoria this week for ordering the murder of her husband.

The man’s body was found with three gunshot wounds to his upper body at the neighbouring Malema section in Modderspruit.

Police spokesperson Aaafje Botma has called for the public’s assistance.

"Two hitmen are still at large and the police request anyone who may have information that can lead to their apprehension to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Micheal Selu," said Botma.