NDPP Batohi comes under fire in Parliament for lack of progress in prosecutions

CAPE TOWN - National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has come under fire in Parliament for the lack of progress in prosecutions.

MPs described the slow pace of arrests and prosecutions as a “shame” calling on the head of the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) to start showing some results.

Batohi was also grilled about the premature resignation of Hermione Cronje, the head of the NPA’s Investigating Directorate.

Justice committee members also expressed their frustrations in the slow pace of investigations of these crimes like state capture.

Committee member Richard Dyantyi called the lack of progress a “shame”.

“No amount of justification is convincing about this lack of progress. IT’s actually a shame, chair,” said Dyantyi.

The DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach said they have now lost patience with the NPA.

“That’s what the public needs to see. The National Director knew that when she took office. She knew that even then that the public was impatient and angry and hungry for results. And she acknowledges as much when she accepted office. It’s not frankly good enough now to keep telling us we need to be patient. Our patience has run out,” Breytenbach said.

Batohi told members that Cronje’s resignation was a culmination of many factors but wouldn’t give details. She said they can’t react to the pressure and must investigate cases thoroughly.