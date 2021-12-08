Man in Cape Town court over dagga worth R4.1 million

Ambweme Killas appeared in the Kuilsriver Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on drug dealing charges after he was apprehended at the start of the week.

CAPE TOWN - A 44-year-old man charged after authorities confiscated dagga worth an estimated R4.1 million in the Durbanville area remains behind bars.

Ambweme Killas appeared in the Kuilsriver Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on drug dealing charges after he was apprehended at the start of the week.

He is due back in court on 14 December.

The Hawks followed up on information about a suspicious vehicle that was regularly spotted at storage facilities.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said: "The vehicle was monitored and spotted in the two storage facilities. The joint police teams stopped and searched the vehicle with one occupant inside. Compressed dagga weighing 20kg was found on the backseat of the vehicle."

Hani said further investigations then led officials to a storage facility and they discovered another unit.

"In the first storage 78.9kg of dagga was found and seized. In the second storage facility 185.8kg of dagga was also found as well as tik."