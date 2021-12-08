Maluleke: Out of 425 auditees, there were 115 clean audits throughout SA

She delivered the good news while briefing a joint sitting of Parliament’s standing committees on the auditor-general and public accounts on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke said there is a continuous trend of improvement in the audit outcomes for national and provincial departments and entities for the financial year that ended in March.

However, Maluleke also announced irregular expenditure by departments and entities of more than R166 billion and said a lot more needs to be done.

Maluleke said out of a total of 425 auditees there were 115 clean audits across national and provincial departments and entities.

“We are seeing a continued trend of improvements.”

Maluleke reported that by October there were 42 audits outstanding and 34 that still had to be completed.

She said the 115 clean audits represent 27% of auditees and make up for 19% of the R1.9 trillion appropriated for budgets for the year.

However, she said non-compliance by departments had led to irregular expenditure.

“This year’s accumulated irregular expenditure is at R166.85 billion and it has been incurred by 286 auditees.”

Maluleke said that among provinces, the Western Cape topped out with the highest number of clean audits.