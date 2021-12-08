High Court convicts four minors for Thoriso Themane's murder

Thoriso Themane was murdered in 2019 after a group of schoolboys and two adults beat him, resulting in his death.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Polokwane on Wednesday found four youngsters guilty of Thoriso Themane's murder in 2019.

Two other teenage boys have been convicted of common assault while two adult males have been found guilty of assault to cause grievous bodily harm.

Themane, a budding musician, was beaten up and dragged through the streets of Fauna Park by the boys who were at the time aged between 13 and 16. They accused the 28-year-old Themane of stealing one of the school boy's caps.

In February 2019, a video showing Themane being assaulted by a mob of schoolboys went viral, sparking outrage.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said: "The four young offenders were convicted of murder after the court was satisfied with the doctrine of common purpose. They never discussed themselves even though one of them was inviting another group to join them."

The two young offenders who were found guilty of common assault submitted a plea statement claiming that they slapped and kicked the deceased before leaving the scene - while the group of minors continued assaulting him.

In January, a 16-year-old accused told the court the assault started when he was bitten by Themane. He said he then struck Themane with an open hand, before the other teens accused of the murder joined in the assault.

The witness further testified that Themane ran for cover inside a house belonging to one of the two adults charged with his murder. He said the group of teenagers chased after him and the assault continued.