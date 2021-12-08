Govt faced with difficult task of curbing COVID spread and protecting economy

In the last 24 hours, another 13,000 people tested positive, and the nation surpassed 90,000 COVID deaths.

JOHANNESBURG - Government is preparing for another tightrope walk as Omicron drives COVID cases ever upwards.

Now authorities must decide whether to tighten lockdown regulations weighing the number of people hospitalised and the trajectory of the fourth wave against the need to keep the economy rolling.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet with Cabinet and then with the coronavirus command council to consider what measures should be taken if any.

Gauteng remains the epicentre of the virus, recording 64% of the latest batch of COVID cases.

As the fourth wave takes hold, there are just more than 1,600 people occupying private and public hospital beds in Gauteng.

Now authorities have to revisit the familiar balancing act: trying to curb the spread and protect the healthcare system without doing too much damage to the economy.

The hospitality and tourism sector is particularly worried about the possibility of tighter restrictions.

International travel bans during the peak season are already having a huge impact on the sector. The Restaurants Association's Wendy Alberts said any further lockdowns would be devastating to businesses.

Ramaphosa said earlier this week that he'd be meeting with Cabinet on Wednesday and with the coronavirus command council.

It’s not yet clear when he will be addressing South Africans about the outcomes of those meetings.