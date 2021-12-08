Google's top searches for 2021 show what a lifeline the Sassa R350 was for SA

The search engine giant released its annual list of most searched for terms for 2021, with the South African Social Security Agency and its R350 grant topping the list.

JOHANNESBURG - For many years, the most searched for topics on Google in South Africa have always ranged from politicians, top celebs, prominent deaths and music trends. This year, however, it's shown just how desperate the economic situation may have been for millions and how no one knows what is happening in the country.

The unemployment grant was introduced in April 2020 as a measure by government to support citizens in need and those who may have lost sources of income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

Close to 15 million applications were received in the first and second rounds in 2020 and 2021, with nearly 11.5 applications received in the second phase.

There have been calls to make the grant permanent and to increase it.

At the same time, people thought Google could help answer a very puzzling question: What is happening in South Africa?

With COVID-19 claiming lives, petrol hikes, local government elections and many others, South Africans were just curious to find out what was happening exactly in the country.

Other top searches this year include the COVID-19 vaccine, the deaths of popular actor Shona Ferguson and politician Jackson Mthembu, as well as the local government election results and Squid Game and Skeem Saam.

Here are the full lists below:

Trending general searches:1. Sassa status check

2. Euro 2020

3. Premier League

4. Shona Ferguson

5. PSL

6. Pakistan vs South Africa

7. Election results

8. Killer Kau

9. DMX

10. Wimbledon

Trending local personalities:1. Jacob Zuma

2. Mpura

3. Ace Magashule

4. Zola7

5. Prince Kaybee

6. Bishop Makamu

7. Percy Tau

8. Noxolo Grootboom

9. Carl Niehaus

10. Tatjana Schoenmaker

Trending global personalities:1. Christian Eriksen

2. Alec Baldwin

3. Gabby Petito

4. The Weeknd

5. Pete Davidson

6. Brian Laundrie

7. Serena Williams

8. Joe Biden

9. Lil Nas X

10. Kyle Rittenhouse

Trending 2021 loss:1. Shona Ferguson

2. Killer Kau

3. DMX

4. Jackson Mthembu

5. Menzi Ngubane

6. TB Joshua

7. Prince Phillip

8. FW de Klerk

9. Noxolo Maqashalala

10. King Zwelithini

Trending sport:1. Euro 2020

2. Premier League

3. PSL

4. Pakistan vs South Africa

5. T20 World Cup

6. Wimbledon

7. La Liga

8. Champions League

9. IPL

10. Man united vs Liverpool

Trending movies and TV shows:1. Squid Game

2. Bridgerton

3. Red Notice

4. Black Widow

5. Skeem Saam teasers

6. Mortal Kombat

7. Suicide Squad

8. No Time to Die

9. The Good Doctor

10. Friends Reunion

Trending music searches:1. DONDA

2. Drake - Certified Lover Boy

3. Adele - Easy On Me

4. John Wick

5. J. Cole new album

6. Osama - Zakes Bantwini

7. Amapiano songs

8. Kabza De Small - Asibe Happy

9. Cha Cha Slide

10. Umsebenzi Wethu

Trending “What is” general:1. What is state of emergency?

2. What is COVID-19?

3. What is human trafficking?

4. What is happening in Afghanistan?

5. What is Ivermectin?

6. What is global warming?

7. What is substance abuse?

8. What is Squid Game?

9. What is Gender Based Violence?

10. What is happening in South Africa?

Trending "How to" general: 1. How to apply for R350 grant?

2. How to register for vaccine?

3. How to check matric results online?

4. How to register to vote online?

5. How to check Sassa balance?

6. How to tie a tie?

7. How to make money online in South Africa?

8. How to claim UIF online?

9. How to drink ivermectin for Covid?

10. How to apply for NSFAS?