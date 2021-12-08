Gauteng EMS launches 220 new ambulances ahead of festive season

It said on Wednesday that over the past three months there have been over 160 new recruits added to the province's emergency services as part of efforts to improve delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) have launched 220 newly acquired ambulances as part of the festive season's preparations for the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.

It said on Wednesday that over the past three months there have been over 160 new recruits added to the province's emergency services as part of efforts to improve delivery.

On average, officials receive over 47,000 calls for the months of November and December every year.

The majority of the cases received during this period are for car accidents, assaults, and gunshot wounds.

The Gauteng Health Department's Kwara Kekana said: "The new figure is made up of various ambulances under different categories including 200 intermediate life support and 20 Intensive Care Unit ambulances. This is in line with the growing population of Gauteng and will enable the EMS to respond to medical needs."