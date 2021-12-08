FIRST LOOK: Jesse Clegg debuts video for heartfelt song on loss & closure

JOHANNESBURG - South African musician Jesse Clegg has just released the music video for his song, which touches on loss, finding strength through loss and taking the journey to gain closure and celebrating life.

Titled Waiting on the Outcome, Clegg on Wednesday said he wrote the song during a time in his life where he had to come to terms with losing someone and it was really important for him to capture the emotion of the words visually.

The video features solo performances against a backdrop of intimate black-and-white family videos.

“The song deals with the complicated feeling of loss – on the one hand, there is sadness and fear of change, but there is also something empowering about facing these big moments in life and trusting yourself to get through it," he said.

The single is available on all streaming platforms.

Watch Waiting on the Outcome below: