eThekwini gears up for festive season as KZN battles 4th COVID wave

On Wednesday the city indicated that it was all systems go for the festive season and that all safety measures are on standby for holiday makers.

DURBAN - The eThekwini municipality has cautioned residents and visitors to adhere to all COVID-19 regulations as the province battles with a fourth wave of infections.

On Wednesday the city indicated that it was all systems go for the festive season and that all safety measures are on standby for holiday makers.

The City of Durban is also currently the epicentre of the province's fourth wave.

Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the regulations need to be adhered to.



"Our city accounts for a substantial number of cases with regard to COVID-19 in KwaZulu-Natal and so it is therefore if paramount importance that at all times we adhere to the protocols that seeks to govern our behaviour with regard to COVID-19," said Mayisela.

He said vaccination sites will be accessible throughout the festive season.