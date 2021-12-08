Estcourt man accused of murdering 6-year-old child to undergo mental assessment

The 24-year-old was arrested in connection of the murder last month.

DURBAN - The case involving a man who killed a six-year-old girl in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, has been adjourned to next week Tuesday as he will have to undergo mental examination.

The killing took place just hours following the launch of the 16 Days of Activism against the abuse of women and children.

The accused made his second appearance before the Estcourt Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a bail application.

But his legal representative requested that his mental state be assessed.



What was supposed to be a bail application for the gruesome murder accused saw an adjournment.

The NPA’s Natasha Kara said: “The man is alleged to have beheaded the child who was known to him. The matter was postponed to 14 December 2021 after the request of the accused’s legal representatives for arrangements for him to undergo mental assessments.”

The young girl’s body was found in a Rondovel at KwaSobalali area last month. Her head was later found near a river by police.

Social Development MEC in the province Nonhlanhla Khoza has since called for the accused to face the full might of the law.