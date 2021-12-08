Economist: COVID effects will be determining factor in SA’s economic growth

South Africa's economy shrunk by 1.5% in the third quarter after growth in four consecutive quarters.

JOHANNESBURG - Economists say the effects of the Omicron variant and the ability of business to rebuild will be the determining factor of South Africa's economic growth in the final quarter of this year.

These numbers factored in the July unrest when economic activity took a serious knock.

If South Africa's GDP records another contraction in the next quarter, the country will have entered its third recession under President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership.

In the third quarter, the civil unrest and the COVID-19 lockdown were a double whammy for the country's economy and Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said the fourth quarter results would be telling.

“How strongly will economic regrowth rebound? We predict that we won’t rebound strongly because we have seen a third quarter depressed, reading in business confidence and when we moved through the fourth quarter, it was at the same level.”

She said the July unrest would have long lasting economic effects: “A number of countries have closed permanently or may not look to rebuild, and we have seen more interest in immigration as well.”

While news that COVID-19 infections seem to be showing an upward trend this week, Bishop said the South African economy remained extremely sensitive to tighter lockdowns.