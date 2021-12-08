DA urges Western Cape residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19

The DA is urging more people to join the vaccination programme this week to help the province move closer to population effective protection.

CAPE TOWN - More than 50% of adults in the Western Cape are vaccinated against COVID-19, but the Democratic Alliance (DA) is urging more people to get the jab.

The president's Vooma Vaccination drive - that aims to encourage vaccine uptake - runs until Friday.

It features pop-up vaccine sites at shopping centres, clinics and town halls.

It said the provincial legislature's health committee has unanimously resolved to conduct public hearings to address vaccine hesitancy early next year.

This is aimed at identifying gaps in the programme with a view to reaching at least 75% of the population.

South Africa is currently dealing with a fourth wave of infections and the party reiterated that inoculation is the best tool to save lives and protect the healthcare system.

It added that the impact of this wave could be mitigated if more people get vaccinated and society continues with social distancing, masks, and good hygiene.