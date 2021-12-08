Case against Bonteheuwel mom who allegedly sold daughter's naked pics postponed

The woman, who cannot be named to protect her daughter's identity, made her fifth appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a mother who allegedly sold naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web has again been postponed.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the case is expected to resume on 20 December.

Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie, who attended court proceedings, said continuous delays in this serious matter is concerning.

"The delay in this matter and the rigmarole surrounding it is indicative of a justice system that has not only dismally failed the people it was meant to protect, but has once again proven to our communities affected badly by GBV and gangsterism that it is just not serious in partnering to create a safe environment," said McKenzie.

The accused was arrested in July after the FBI picked up her activity on the internet.

She was then traced via geo-tagging by a US Homeland Security agent posing as a buyer.