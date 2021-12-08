Cape Town Tourism launches Pocket-Friendly domestic tourism campaign

It is the second year the tourism body and the City of Cape Town will be running the Pocket-Friendly campaign for domestic travellers.

CAPE TOWN - With the peak holiday season just weeks away, Cape Town Tourism has launched its domestic tourism campaign.

While the tourism sector prepared and looked forward to international visitors this season, the country was red-listed by some countries due to the new Covid variant Omicron.

The launch of the domestic campaign includes discounts on flights, accommodation, and attractions in Cape Town.

James Vos, Mayco member for economic growth, said local travellers have always been a pillar of strength for the industry. He said they are amplifying the campaign this year with new offers and partnerships.

"We are very aware that most South Africans are feeling the pinch of an economic crunch. Through Cape Town Tourism we have worked with more platforms and businesses to raise the profiles of the more affordable gems in our community," said Vos.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said they cannot sit back and wait for the international market to make decisions and need to change and adapt.

Duminy said they actually prepared for the fourth wave in November hoping they do not have to dust off the plans.

"Where we do find ourselves is in a status quo and the status quo needs to be challenged and what we are doing as Cape Town Tourism in this sector is to rise up to the challenge. We are not doing it alone, we are doing it in partnership with the City of Cape Town," said Duminy.