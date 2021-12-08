ANC’s Khawe reflects on LGE results: Maybe our leadership could be better

The party said it failed to provide adequate leadership leading to the bloodbath at the local government elections last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has conceded that the voters were expected to reject it ahead of the polls as anger intensified over the delivery of basic services including electricity.

The party said it failed to provide adequate leadership leading to the bloodbath at the local government elections last month.

This is part of observations the provincial executive committee made at its weekend meeting as it assessed its performance in the municipal elections.

It has lost control of all the metros and most municipalities in South Africa’s economic hub.

The ANC in Gauteng views last month’s polls as a setback for all progressive forces and as it picks up the pieces from last month’s devastating outcomes, its secretary Jacob Khawe said it had to face some hard truths.

“The quality of leadership we are providing to our people in our province... and we came to a conclusion that maybe it is not the best and maybe we can do maybe more.”

And despite having occupied opposition benches in Tshwane throughout the previous term of local government, the ANC is still grappling with not being in charge of councils in the metros.

Khawe said the PEC was currently deliberating on how to be more effective as the opposition.

“Should we be opposing everything that comes? Should we be reactive? Or should we be proactive and play a significant role?”

Khawe said there were also plans to strengthen his office as well as the role of oversight on both the ANC’s structures and the work done by its provincial government.