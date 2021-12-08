2 of Brian Hlongwa's co-accused named in another fraud matter

Hlongwa and his co-accused including his wife Joeline were granted bail in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday with bail ranging between R20,000 and R50,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Two of the nine accused in the case involving controversial former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa are named in another fraud and corruption matter that is being heard at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

Hlongwa and his co-accused, including his wife Joeline, were granted bail in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday with bail ranging between R20,000 and R50,000.

They face schedule five offences, which could carry life sentences should they be convicted.

Two of the eight accused Sybil Ngcobo and Valdis Ramaano, who appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court alongside Hlongwa, were named in what the Hawks have described as the first leg of investigations into corruption in the Department of Health.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mbambo said: "Four senior officials from the Gauteng Department of Health were charged for similar offences and appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court for corruption charges worth R1.2 billion."

Their case, which was concluded in October 2020, is expected back in court in January.

Meanwhile, the case of the nine accused including Hlongwa has been postponed to April next year.