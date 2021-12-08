16 EFF MPs who disrupted Gordhan’s 2019 Budget Speech have salaries docked

The incident took place in July 2019. Opposition lawmakers rushed to protect Gordhan from the advancing red berets, who were later removed from the chamber.

CAPE TOWN - Sixteen members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are to be punished for storming the podium where Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was trying to deliver a Budget Speech.

Parliament’s powers and privileges committee found the EFF MPs guilty of being in contempt of Parliament, a serious charge.

The committee’s report and recommended action against the EFF MPs were overwhelmingly supported in the National Assembly on Tuesday with 274 votes in favour and just 35 against.

Two EFF MPs, Sam Mathiase and Primrose Sonti, are to be suspended from Parliament without pay for 30 days as the committee found they were repeat offenders.

Fourteen other EFF members of the National Assembly are to have 30 days’ salary and allowances docked after also being found in contempt of Parliament.

ANC MP Dipuo Peters read out their names in the house: “Honourables Ceza, Chabangu, Langa, Madlingozi, Mohlala, Montwedi, Msane, Mthenjani, Paulsen, Shembeni, Siwisa, Tito, Hlonyana and Komane.”

The Democratic Alliance’s Natasha Mazzone was made to withdraw the words “fascist” and thugs” when describing the EFF’s behaviour during the unprecedented disruption of Gordhan’s budget speech two and a half years ago.

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi described the committee’s proceedings, which the party boycotted, as a “kangaroo court”. EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu told the House the party would take the committee’s report on judicial review.