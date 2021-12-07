Will MPs vote to amend Section 25 to allow expropriation without compensation?

The process has dragged on for longer than some MPs would have hoped and there’s still division on how exactly expropriation without compensation should play out in practice.

CAPE TOWN - It’s a big day for the long-drawn-out land expropriation debate.

Members of the National Assembly will on Tuesday afternoon consider and vote on whether to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

MPs will consider the ad hoc committee’s report after more than three years since the land expropriation process started.

The Economic Freedom Fighters want the wholesale nationalisation of land. The African National Congress sees state ownership and custodianship existing alongside private land ownership and communal land ownership.

The Democratic Alliance is against the move and Parliament C]caucus Chairperson Dr Annelie Lotriet said they would oppose the bill and expected it wouldn't get the required votes.

"Everything up to now shows they won't get the two thirds. If they don't get the two thirds, the bill falls away."

Lotriet said should the National Assembly fail to pass it on Tuesday, the matter would fall away meaning the entire process would be wasteful expenditure.