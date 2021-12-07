Western Cape transport MEC calls on NPA to prioritise taxi extortion cases

Mitchell said his department has been inundated with complaints from e-hailing taxi drivers and private victims of extortion.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell has called on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prioritise cases of extortion by minibus taxi operators.

He added that some have even had their vehicles impounded when they operate in certain communities and at some shopping malls.

Mitchell has called on leaders within the minibus taxi industry to come out strongly against ongoing criminal acts of extortion by some operators.

His department has escalated all reports to police and the NPA, requesting these cases be prioritised.

Mitchell warned that if any association or operator was found guilty, the provincial taxi registrar and the provincial regulatory entity may de-register them or withdraw operating licences.

The MEC said he won't allow taxis to hold the transport system to ransom and commuters have the right to choose the transport mode of their choice without harassment and intimidation.