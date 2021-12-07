University of Pretoria study finds that some hand sanitisers are substandard

A University of Pretoria study has looked at the efficacy of hand sanitisers obtained from various sources and locations.

CAPE TOWN - Some commercial off-the-shelf hand sanitisers in Tshwane are substandard and do not contain the recommended alcohol content.

A University of Pretoria study has looked at the efficacy of hand sanitizers obtained from various sources and locations.

The vast majority of sanitisers analysed did not contain alcohol concentrations as recommended by the World Health Organization.

Fifty different hand sanitiser samples were obtained from shops, restaurants, places of worship, and public institutions.

Analytical Chemist and Senior Entomology lecturer Doctor Abdullahi Yusuf said of particular concern is the inconsistency in the amount of ethanol in these sanitisers which affects efficacy.

"We hope that relevant regulatory agency's take the steps to put proper monitoring on this," Yusuf said.

Forty-one commercial off-the-shelf products were analysed and 27 contained less than 70% alcohol.

"Universities like ours have the technical know how to make the hand santisers that are up to the recommended WHO standard which would be worth while to up a partnership between government and private organisations so that standard hand sanitisers can be made as well".

The research was published in the South African Journal of Science.