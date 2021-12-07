The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On ewn.co.za this morning, President Cyril Ramaphosa has for the first time detailed what he says was a “patronising” and “disrespectful” phone call from Europe to alert him of the decision on the travel bans.Two weeks ago, several developed nations red listed travel between their countries and Southern Africa after the discovery of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Ramaphosa was addressing the Senegal Peace and Security Conference in Dakar yesterday - where European leaders were in attendance when he scolded the approach of the global north to partnership and multilateralism.

Pioneer Foods has recalled 92% of Safari products tainted by low levels of salmonella. The company instituted a recall after routine testing at a production site in KwaZulu-Natal. The affected products are the Safari 60 gram Peanuts & Raisins with the Best Before date of 27 October 2022 and the Safari 100 gram Raw Cashews with the Best Before date of 27 June 2022.

The health ministry is again appealing to parents of children to get vaccinated following a spike in the number of infections and hospitalisations with the new Omicron variant. To date, over 116,000 children - aged 10 years and younger - have contracted COVID-19 while close to 300,000 teens have been infected.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it’s created a centralised model to deal with cases from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The NPA has been dealing with several cases linked to apartheid era crimes such as that of the Cradock Four. It now wants a commission of inquiry to investigate the shortcomings of the TRC. Many apartheid killers were granted amnesty by the commission.

The United States will impose "severe economic harm" on Russia and boost its military presence in Eastern Europe should Moscow invade Ukraine, the White House warned Monday, laying out the high stakes on the eve of talks between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin. Ahead of his virtual meeting with Putin, Biden also spoke with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Britain on Monday, after which the western powers expressed their "determination" that Ukraine's sovereignty be respected.

Rohingya refugees sued Facebook on Monday for $150 billion over claims the social network is failing to stem hate speech on its platform, exacerbating violence against the vulnerable minority. The complaint, lodged in a California court, says the algorithms that power the US-based company promote disinformation and extremist thought that translates to real-world violence.

Canadian rap superstar Drake asked for his two Grammy nominations to be withdrawn this year and the Recording Academy has honored his request, multiple sources told AFP Monday. Drake had been up for two rap awards at January's ceremony, but his mega-hit album "Certified Lover Boy" was conspicuously left out of the general field categories last month, and the artist has clashed with the Academy multiple times.