Struggle icon Ebrahim Ebrahim laid to rest

CAPE TOWN - The late struggle icon Ebrahim Ebrahim is being laid to rest in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon.

He passed away at his Johannesburg home after a long illness at the age of 84 on Monday.

WATCH: Struggle veteran Ebrahim Ebrahim laid to rest

The former Robben Island prisoner, who later became the deputy minister of International Relations, served on many structures of the ANC and was a member of the NEC for 26 years.

Ebrahim joined the liberation movement as a youth activist in 1952.

It is with deep sadness that we lay to rest a true patriot who served South Africa with humility, dedication and great distinction. We remain grateful to Comrade Ebrahim Ebi Ebrahim for his contribution towards the liberation of our country. Hamba kahle Mkhonto. pic.twitter.com/0iI0t6MM5w David Makhura (@David_Makhura) December 7, 2021

Acting President David Mabuza joined President Cyril Ramaphosa in conveying his condolences and has granted a special provincial official funeral.

"In this regard the national flag will be flown at half-mast at every station in the country until the evening of the burial. In his own words the Acting President has said that on behalf of government and the people of South Africa we wish to convey our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Mr Ebrahim Ebrahim," said Mabuza's spokesperson Sam Bopape.