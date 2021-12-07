SIU investigating PPE fraud to the value of nearly R15 billion

This represents a staggering 11% of the nearly R139 billion that the government has spent on personal protective equipment.

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit said it is investigating PPE fraud and corruption to the value of nearly R15 billion.

The SIU on Tuesday presented its sixth update report to parliament’s standing committee on public accounts. The report was given to president Cyril Ramaphosa in September.

SIU head, Advocate Andy Mothiibi, briefed Scopa on the basis of figures from July this year:

"As at the time of this reporting, of the R14.8 billion that is under investigation, based on the SIU investigations, we have also determined the R14.8 billion is about 11% of the COVID expenditure of R138.8 billion."

Mothibi said a number of investigations have been completed and referred to the SIU's special tribunal.

"As at the date of this report, we have referred about R1.91 billion worth of contract value of contracts found to be irregular by the investigations - and those have been referred to the special tribunal. In order to set the contracts aside and to recover the losses that the state institutions would have suffered."

Mothibi said the SIU is ready to present its final report on PPE corruption to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday, 10 December.