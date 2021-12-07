Saftu slams mandatory vaccines as unconstitutional

Saftu president Zwelinzima Vavi’s organisation is not a part of Nedlac which has recommended mandatory vaccines and that there be restricted access to venues and services based for those who have not taken the COVID-19 jab.

JOHANNESBURG - While many have hailed Nedlac’s recommendation for government to implement vaccine mandates – federation Saftu (South African Federation of Trade Unions) has slammed the decision – saying it will also approach the constitutional court for clarity on the matter.

Saftu president Zwelinzima Vavi has told 702 that employers will use the mandates as an excuse to reduce the work force.

While he encourages people to get vaccinated, he said some employers seem to be driven by commercial interests as opposed to the health of their employees

Vavi has rung the alarm against the growing calls for vaccine mandates

He said enforcing this at workplaces is wrong and goes against the spirit of the constitution and without following the traditional habits

"Our Unions are reporting that a number of workers are being dismissed at times without even a hearing," said Vavi.

Vavi said Saftu – like Business Unity South Africa - wants the Constitutional Court to give direction on this matter and to determine which rights are sacrosanct.

"Is it the right of the individual not to be vaccinated," he said.

The National Command Council is expected to further discuss some recommendations from Nedlac and other sectors when President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to the country from his West Africa tour.