SA’s economy shrinks by 1.5% in Q3 of 2021

This quarter's results have factored in the economic disruptions caused by the civil unrest in July.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's economy has shrunk by 1.5% in the third quarter of this year.

This comes after it recorded growth for four consecutive quarters, with last quarter expanding by 1.2%

More to follow.