Ramaphosa laments injustices perpetuated against Africa

Leaders on the continent have also raised concerns about the spreading insurgents in neighbouring Mozambique, with Cyril Ramaphosa saying they needed money to win the war.

DAKAR - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he wanted the world to recognise that Africa was on the move as he challenged the disparities in the treatment of developing and rich nations in the global financial systems.

Ramaphosa was speaking during the Senegal Peace and Security Conference in Dakar on Monday when he listed the injustices perpetuated against the continent.

From how the International Monetary Fund is handling debt financing options for Africans, the interest rates charged and the need for funding to bolster efforts to quell the insurgency in Mozambique, the common thread in Ramaphosa’s statements about these was injustice.

“The northern part of the world have been able to borrow billions of dollars for the pandemic but they are borrowing at almost zero interest rates. When we borrow, we borrow at higher interest rates.”

Leaders on the continent have also raised concerns about the spreading insurgents in neighbouring Mozambique, with Ramaphosa saying they needed money to win the war.

“The mission of the UN is to ensure we have peace in the world. The rich countries, because they plundered and pillaged the countries that they colonised – the wealth that you see in the northern countries is the wealth that comes from here. We need funding to fight the insurgence.”

He called for multilateralism that is based on respect between Africa and Europe among other regions in the global north.