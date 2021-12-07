Police investigate motive behind N3 blockade by truck drivers

Twelve truck drivers appeared in court on Monday after blocking the N3; they will now re-appear on 13 December 2021.

DURBAN - The exact motive for the blockade of the N3 highway at Harrismith last week is still unclear.

The group - who appeared in the Ladysmith Magistrate Court - are charged with contravening the Road Traffic Act.



The 12 are accused of blocking the highway and taking the keys of other truck drivers.

They have been remanded in custody until next Monday when they will make a formal bail application.



The NPA’s Natasha Kara said: “They - are charged with contravention of the Road Traffic Act, in particular, blocking the freeway without any lawful course.”

Traffic was disrupted for hours as the police cleared the scene.

This was the latest in a number of blockades in the area this year.