Opposition parties reject land expropriation without compensation Bill

EFF leader Julius Malema said the process was a complete failure and the ANC is controlled by its “white monopoly capital handlers”, while the DA said the amendment will be detrimental for the country.

CAPE TOWN - Most opposition parties in parliament have rejected the 18th Constitutional Amendment Bill to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

MPs are currently debating and considering whether to amend Section 25 of the constitution.

ANC MP Mathole Motshekga, who chaired the ad hoc committee that initiated the amendment bill, said those who vote against the amendment will be going against the will of the people.

"Now those who vote against this Bill are voting against the will of the people of South Africa and therefore they cannot continue to claim to be democrats."

But EFF leader Julius Malema hit back saying his party rejects the amendment after the ANC introduced a “nil compensation” clause which is not what his party wanted.

"We reject the assertion of nil compensation simply because it is vague and will in essence provide for extra limited instances which the compensation could be below the market value or the land".

DA MP Annelie Lotriet also rejected the bill saying it would be detrimental for economy.

The IFP’s Narend Singh said the bill is not the solution and government should focus on current programmes.