Nigeria leaves her mark at the World Para Powerlifting championships

The Nigerian team won six medals – three gold, one silver and two bronze – behind Iran at the end of the competition with Egypt coming fourth on the medal table.

JOHANNESBURG - Team Nigeria finished third on the overall medals table at the 2021 World Senior Championships held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The Tbilisi 2021 World Senior Championships took place 28 November - 6 December marking the first time the competition took place in Europe since the first edition in Uppsala, Sweden in 1994.

Georgia saw the largest Para powerlifting competition in 2021 after 443 athletes from 68 nations took part in the competition.

Six countries made their World Championships debut in the Georgian capital: Cyprus, Haiti, Peru, Portugal, Senegal, and Sierra Leone.