Nigeria leaves her mark at the World Para Powerlifting championships
The Nigerian team won six medals – three gold, one silver and two bronze – behind Iran at the end of the competition with Egypt coming fourth on the medal table.
JOHANNESBURG - Team Nigeria finished third on the overall medals table at the 2021 World Senior Championships held in Tbilisi, Georgia.
The Tbilisi 2021 World Senior Championships took place 28 November - 6 December marking the first time the competition took place in Europe since the first edition in Uppsala, Sweden in 1994.
Georgia saw the largest Para powerlifting competition in 2021 after 443 athletes from 68 nations took part in the competition.
Six countries made their World Championships debut in the Georgian capital: Cyprus, Haiti, Peru, Portugal, Senegal, and Sierra Leone.
Nigeria won its first gold as captain of Team Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Lucy Ejike dethroned defending champion China's Tan Yujiao to take gold in the women's up-to-67 kilograms event at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Tbilisi.
Nigeria raised it's flag high again when 2020 Paralympic Games gold medalists, Bose Omolayo made her mark with a lift of 144kg and set a new world record in the women’s up to 79kg category.
Omolayo dethroned defending champion Han Miaoyu of China after lifting 142kg, before she added another 2kg with her final attempt to break the world record.
Another paralympic champion, Folashade Oluwafemiayo followed suit as she was crowned with a third world title after lifting 152.5kg in the women’s up to 86kg to break the world record and improve on her previous WR of 125kg.
Also in the women’s up to 73kg, Nigeria’ Khalifa Almaruf got to the podium after clinching bronze with her lift of 138kg, while Esther Nworgu won the other bronze in the women’s 41kg.
