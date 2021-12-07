National Assembly fails to pass land expropriation bill amendment

The ANC required 267 votes for the Bill to amend Section 25 of the Constitution, but only managed 204 votes.

CAPE TOWN - The ANC has been dealt a heavy blow with the National Assembly failing to pass the 18th constitutional amendment bill to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

The ANC required 267 votes for the Bill to amend Section 25 of the Constitution, but only managed 204 votes.

Parties on Tuesday debated the amendment of Section 25 before voting on the matter.

The failure to pass the 18th constitutional amendment bill brings to a close a more than three year process to amend Section 25 of the Constitution.

The public participation process and committee deliberations culminated with Tuesday's vote where almost all opposition parties rejected the amendment bill.

The Democratic Alliance's (DA’s) Glynnis Breytenbach said: "The contribution of the ANC in this debate is a perfect explanation of why this process is fundamentally flawed. To entrust the chairperson with such a technical process to someone who is clearly not living in the same reality as ordinary South Africans."

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema rejected the bill accusing the ANC and parliament of being controlled by their handlers.

Malema said: "This process is a failure. The ANC is completely captured by white monopoly capital and it will not do anything in its power to return the land to its rightful owners."

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), UDM and the NFP also all rejected the bill, meaning the matter now falls away.