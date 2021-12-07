National Assembly debates land expropriation without compensation bill

ANC MP Dr Mathole Motshekga said the amendment must happen to eradicate the "original sin" of land dispossession.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly has started debating whether to adopt the 18th Constitutional Amendment Bill to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Before the debate started the Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) indicated their objection to having the Bill considered.

African National Congress (ANC) MP Dr Mathole Motshekga said the amendment must happen to eradicate the "original sin" of land dispossession.

"We want you to amend this Constitution so that we can have our land back. Now those who vote against this Bill are voting against the will of the people of South Africa".

DA MP Dr Annelie Lotriet said amending the constitution will have dire consequences for the country.

"It is very ironic that this year we are celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the adoption of our Constitution that we are debating an amendment to the Constitution that will have dire consequences for this country".

Parties are expected to vote on the bill and require two-thirds majority for the amendment to go through.