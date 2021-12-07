Massmart reopening posts for retrenched workers following strike

Massmart said earlier this year they retrenched over 400 workers at Game stores around the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Massmart said it would be reopening some posts for retrenched workers to reapply following three weeks of strike action.

Members affiliated to the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) went on strike in November over a wage dispute and other issues.

The strike was called off on Monday and workers returned to their posts on Tuesday.

The group had thereafter made offers for workers to be reemployed, but union Saccawu advised against it.

Massmart senior vice-president Brian Leroni said: "Obviously some of those positions have been filled because we can't keep them open indefinitely and so now we have to go through a process of identifying how many positions we have available and then to map previously retrenched employees back to those positions."

Saccawu's Sithembele Tshwete said the deal that was initially offered by Massmart was simply not fair.

"There were offers that were significantly varied downwards because it benefits them," said Tshwete.

Saccawu said Massmart has agreed to place workers at different posts in the business.