Mabuza: HIV/Aids and COVID-19 show that we need to strengthen our health systems

Deputy President David Mabuza has urged delegates not to give up in the battle against HIV and Aids regardless of the problems presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DURBAN - Deputy President David Mabuza said the COVID-19 and HIV & Aids pandemics should be a lesson for countries to create much stronger health systems to handle any diseases and viruses.



Mabuza, in his capacity as the chairperson of the South African National Aids Council and acting president, officially opened the International Conference on Aids and Sexually Transmitted Infections in Africa (ICASA) in Durban on Monday night.

The conference is aimed at strengthening the health system.

Mabuza said there was a need to establish a strong health system, pointing to COVID-19 and what was needed to counter it.

“The lessons from these colliding pandemics, especially COVID-19, are teaching us the importance of strengthening out health systems to integrate high impact intervention and comorbidities, emerging infections and non-communicable disease.”

He said both HIV/Aids and COVID-19 should receive equal attention.



“Alongside COVID-19 challenges, we should not lose momentum in our fight against HIV and Aids.”

The ICASA conference will take place this whole week at the Durban International Convention Centre.