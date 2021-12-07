Lifestyle audits for government workers to be implemented in 2022 - PSC

The Public Service Commission said the audits are aimed at ensuring that public servants live according to their reported incomes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Service Commission has announced that lifestyle audits for government employees will be implemented from February next year.

The commission has released its quarterly pulse of the public service report for July to September this year.

It said the audits are aimed at ensuring that public servants live according to their reported incomes.

From next year, public servants including ministers, premiers and MECs will be subjected to lifestyle audits.

The Public Service Commission said the government already trained 42 ethics officers on the risk based verification of financial disclosures.

The commission said audits are a critical management tool to identify staff members who, based on extravagant lifestyles, may potentially be engaging in unlawful activities.

It said lifestyle audits would also help strengthen the country’s already existing financial disclosure framework that assists in determining conflict of interests.

The commission said it would be the first to undertake lifestyle audits of all it's commissioners and employees to lead by example.