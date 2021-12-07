Joburg Magistrate's Court hears Gauteng Health tender fraud case

Former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa and his wife are among eight accused granted bail of between R20,000 and R50,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Tender fraud within the Gauteng Health Department is the subject of a matter before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

Former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa and his wife are among eight accused granted bail of between R20,000 and R50,000.

They've been linked to multi-million rand tender fraud, while police are trying to extradite a ninth suspect from abroad.

The Hawks' Nomthandazo Mbambo said the arrests form part of a second leg of investigations into allegations of gross irregularities at the department - between 2006 and 2010.

"The Department is said to have awarded several contracts to an entity or a juristic person which was initially meant for a period of two years at a cost of R68 million per annum however this amount was allegedly overspent to the tune of R221 million without any consequences to the individual involved".

The first leg of the investigation was concluded in October last year when four senior Gauteng Health officials were charged in connection with tender fraud amounting to R1.2 billion.