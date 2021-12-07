It's on cruise control: ANC in Joburg slams delay in appointing MMCs

Mayor Mpho Phalatse is yet to announce their executives, with insiders claiming it should be done before this week comes to an end.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg, just weeks out of power, is claiming the city is on cruise control warning that it believes the city’s upcoming council sitting will be postponed because the Democratic Alliance (DA) has still not agreed with coalition partners on the appointment of members of the mayoral committee.

It’s been two weeks since the city elected Dr Mpho Phalatse as its new mayor.

She, like her counterparts in Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, are yet to announce their executives, with insiders claiming it should be done before this week comes to an end.

But ANC caucus leader Mpho Moerane said the protracted delay in appointing MMCs was affecting the running of South Africa’s economic hub.

In a statement issued last night, Moerane claimed the DA was attempting to strong-arm smaller parties to agree to its “anti-poor” approach and laid blame for the long-standing electricity issues facing residents in Soweto on the DA, accusing Phalatse of not having the necessary appetite to seek solutions.

Moerane said there was simply no political direction in the city.

“The DA is trying very hard to strong-arm and persuade the other parties to agree with their anti-poor condition, which will see Joburg being led by a fractured 15 small parties.”

Meanwhile, Speaker of Council Vasco da Gama on Tuesday told Eyewitness News the meeting was not scheduled for this week but the following one, admitting that the date, in part, was necessitated by the delay in the appointment of the mayoral committee.

The next sitting is expected to elect committee chairs.