Hlongwa, other tender fraud suspects not a flight risk, says magistrate

JOHANNESBURG - The magistrate in the case of former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa said he is satisfied the eight accused in the case are not a flight risk and that they would not interfere with witnesses in the fraud and corruption case brought against them.

Hlongwa and his wife Joeline are among eight suspects who applied for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate's court on Tuesday after handing themselves over to the police.

This relates to a decade-long investigation into the irregular awarding of tenders in the Gauteng Health Department.

The state did not oppose bail which was granted to Hlongwa and eight others, ranging from R20,000 to R50,000.

As part of the bail conditions the suspects have been ordered to surrender their passports, to not travel abroad without permission from the Hawks, and to report all inter-provincial travel to the investigating officer.

According to the Hawks, nine suspects are accused in connection to the irregular awarding of a two-year tender worth R68 million that later ballooned to over R200 million without any consequences for the officials involved.

The ninth suspect - a friend of Hlongwa's, Richard Payne - is reportedly in Mauritius.

The case forms part of a broader investigation into a tender scandal to the tune of R1.2 billion.