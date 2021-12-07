Healthcare workers encouraged to get their COVID-19 booster shots

With less than two weeks left for the sector-specific immunisation, only around 200,000 jabs have so far been administered since the programme's second phase kicked off on 10 November.

CAPE TOWN - Sisonke study researchers have urged more healthcare workers to come forward for their COVID-19 booster shots.

COVID-19 booster vaccinations are presently available in the country only for healthcare workers, as part of the Sisoke study, as well as for people with specific immunocompromised health conditions.

Phase one of vaccinations for healthcare workers started on 17 February and ran for four months.

More than 490,000 health professionals have received their first Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

Most recent data on the durability of vaccine efficacy beyond eight months, shows some reduction in antibody concentration particularly in the elderly.

Sisonke Study co-lead investigator, Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, said in the face of the fourth wave of infections, it was crucial that healthcare workers' protection was boosted.

“We really, really want to encourage all of them to step forward for their booster shot.”

Government might start with booster doses for the first group of over 60's who've received their Pfizer coronavirus vaccines in May.